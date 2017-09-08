Antonio Conte Can't Judge Chelsea's Transfer Window Just Yet

Antonio Conte is still unsure if Chelsea had a good summer transfer window, after previously being frustrated with a lack of activity at the club.

The Italian made no secret of his frustration with Chelsea's business during the transfer window, with reported targets Romelu Lukaku, Fernando Llorente and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all moving to Premier League top-four rivals.

The Blues did add Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta on deadline day, to add to deals for Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

And Conte believes it is too soon to decide if Chelsea have had a successful window.

"It's difficult to answer. We have to wait until the end of the season and then I can reply very well," he said.

"The club tried to do its best in this window. Now it is closed and it's time to continue to work with these players and I am very happy to work with the players we have.

"It's time to focus on the present, the transfer window is the past."

On Thursday, Premier League clubs voted to close the window before the start of the season from the 2018-19 campaign – a move that Conte is behind.

"I agree, it is a good decision," he said.

"If we have a clear plan it is not important to wait until the end of the window to sell your players.

"If you decide that this player has to stay then I don't see any problems."