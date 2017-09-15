Antonio Conte Believes Arsenal Will Challenge For Premier League Title

Antonio Conte believes Arsenal are still in the running for a Premier League title race despite uncertainty at the club.

Arsenal overcame Cologne 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday and Conte believes Wenger's side remain title challengers.

"I think Arsenal are one of the top six teams in England and they have a really good squad to fight for something important, the title, for sure," he said.

Conte: 'When you play against Arsenal it's always a massive game. Anything can happen. We have to fight and play against a rival.' #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 15, 2017

"They lost one player [in the transfer window] - [Alex Oxlade-]Chamberlain. They kept the rest of their players.



"When you play against Arsenal it's always a massive game. In England, there are six top teams and when you play against them anything can happen.

"I watched the [Cologne] game and Wenger rested a lot of players [to play] against us. It's not an advantage [to have played on Tuesday]."