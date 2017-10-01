Antoine Griezmann has given Atletico Madrid bad habits as he always solves the LaLiga club's offensive problems, lamented head coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico failed to bounce back from their 2-1 Champions League loss to Chelsea during the week, held to a goalless draw by Leganes on Saturday.

It was a lethargic display from Atletico at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Simeone's men missing the chance to move back into second place following Sevilla's 2-0 win over Malaga.

And Simeone bemoaned Atletico's overreliance on France international forward Griezmann, who has scored three goals in five matches in all competitions.

"He is a player who has given us bad habits because he is the player who always solves the offensive problems of the team," Simeone said.

"When he scores goals, the team has a great chance of winning. But when he does not score, obviously it's more difficult.

"I think the other attackers and the rest of the team can help him get closer to the goal. We have to divide this responsibility, which is not the sole responsibility of Griezmann."