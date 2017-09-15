Jurgen Klopp praised the Anfield crowd for the way they reacted to Philippe Coutinho's return - and hinted the Brazilian could start against Burnley on Saturday.

After failing to force a move to Barcelona, Coutinho made his first club appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Sevilla.

The home fans greeted the sight of the 25-year-old on the touchline with applause, although the replacement was unable to mark his comeback by helping Liverpool grab a late winner in their Group E opener.

With Sadio Mane unavailable for the weekend, Coutinho is ready to replace his suspended team-mate for the clash with Sean Dyche's side on Saturday, according to his manager.

"You can get minutes when you start. He should be ready," Klopp told a media conference.

"It was really nice how the crowd welcomed him. Nobody was 100 per cent sure about this - I think for him it was good. He was outstanding in training in the few sessions we've had so far.

"The game was not perfect, but that's how it is after the long break. However, it helped him and it helped us."