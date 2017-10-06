Andres Iniesta Signs "Lifetime Contract" With Barcelona

GOAL

Andres Iniesta has brought an end to the speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old was set to become a free agent in the summer of 2018 and uncertainty regarding his long-term presence in Catalunya sparked talk of a possible move elsewhere for a one-club man.

Iniesta did, however, state in late September that “good news” was on the way regarding discussions over fresh terms .

Barcelona have now announced that an agreement has been reached, with a statement on the club’s official website reading: “Andres Iniesta signed a lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, in a deal that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.

“The Spanish midfielder, who has made 639 appearances for Barca, ranks second on the all-time games played list at the club.



“He has scored 55 goals for the first team, for which he debuted on October 29th, 2002.



“Since 2015 Iniesta has been the team's first captain, and is one of the club's most distinguished symbols.

🔊 Josep Maria Bartomeu: "This is the first time that FC Barcelona has signed a lifelong contract with a footballer" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/VOuOXtw87d — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017



“The 33-year-old midfielder joined the club in September 1996, at the age of 12.

“Iniesta and Leo Messi share the record for the most titles in Barca history, with 30.”

That enviable collection of trophies includes eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

🔊 @andresiniesta8: "This agreement is a renewal but also a show of trust. It makes me very happy that my club has given me this chance" pic.twitter.com/tk13xqMIw0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017

Iniesta has also won the Copa del Rey on five occasions and the Club World Cup three times.

In the colours of Spain, he has tasted two European Championship successes and famously netted the extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

He will be hoping that there are more honours to come after committing to see out his playing days at Camp Nou.