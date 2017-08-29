Andre Silva says Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo should be commended for silencing his critics throughout his career, following the forward's five-game ban for pushing a referee.

The 32-year-old was handed the punishment after shoving Ricardo de Burgos in the back having been sent off in the first leg of Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana triumph over Barcelona.

Ronaldo saw an appeal against the ban rejected, something he later decried as "one more incomprehensible decision", meaning he will not be available for Madrid again in LaLiga until the match against Real Betis on September 20.

He has been included in Portugal's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Hungary, though, and team-mate Silva expects him to respond to his detractors once more on the pitch.

"He manages to shut many mouths that speak badly of him," the AC Milan striker told a news conference. "We all have the certainty that he will do a good job.

"Football is not a bed of roses. There are many injustices."

Portugal sit second in Group B after six matches, three points behind Switzerland.