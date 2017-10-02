On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Alvaro Odriozola, Jonathan Viera And Aritz Aduriz Added To Spain Squad

The trio have been called up to replace Andres Iniesta, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata, who withdrew due to injury.

Spain have added Aritz Aduriz, Alvaro Odriozola and Jonathan Viera to the squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel.

Aduriz, 36, has scored seven goals in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao this season and represents a like-for-like replacement for Chelsea striker Morata.

Odriozola has earned his second senior call-up after impressing at right-back for Real Sociedad, while Viera could win his first international cap after being rewarded for his form for Las Palmas.

Julen Lopetegui's side are guaranteed a play-off place for Russia 2018 and need only four points from their last two matches to secure an automatic qualifying spot.

