Alvaro Morata Injury Not Serious Insists Antonio Conte

Morata scored his seventh goal in eight matches for the Blues as Conte's men came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte does not expect Alvaro Morata to spend too long on the sidelines after Chelsea's top scorer was forced off with a first-half injury during the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

But the Spain striker hobbled off in the 35th minute against City at Stamford Bridge, holding his left hamstring.

"It's a muscular problem," Conte told reporters after Kevin De Bruyne's excellent 67th-minute goal sent Pep Guardiola's side back to the top of the Premier League table.

"I don't think it's a serious problem because he stopped before it will become a serious injury.

"He said to me, 'Coach, I prefer to stop myself otherwise I risk a bad injury'. I don't know.

"The doctor now in the next days has to check the situation, but I don't think he's available for the national team.

"It's normal when you play three massive games in only seven days, you must consider this aspect [fatigue].

"We needed to take this risk because Morata for us is an important player."

