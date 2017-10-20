Arsenal will be boosted by the returns of Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey when they travel to Everton, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Sanchez and Ramsey have not featured since returning from international duty earlier this month due to respective thigh and hamstring complaints.

But the duo are back in contention for the trip to Goodison Park, as is Laurent Koscielny.

The France centre-back sat out Thursday's 1-0 win at Red Star Belgrade after limping out of the 2-1 loss to Watford with cramp.

"Alexis, Koscielny and Ramsey will be alright," Wenger told Arsenal's official website before confirming forward Danny Welbeck and defender Shkodran Mustafi will not feature again before next month's international fixtures.

"Welbeck is out. He has a groin problem. I think it will be two to three weeks before he is back. He will not be back before the international break.

Nine points from a possible nine in Group H 💪#RSBvAFC pic.twitter.com/ScJYfRTeEl — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 19, 2017

"Mustafi will not be back before the break, and [David] Ospina as well. Ospina is not very bad, he has a grade one [groin problem] so it's just a couple of weeks.

"Mustafi is a bit worse than Ospina.

"Calum Chambers as well will be back after the break, and everybody else is alright."

Arsenal lie sixth in the Premier League, level on points with reigning champions Chelsea and nine behind leaders Manchester City.

Everton head into the game languishing in 16th place, with manager Ronald Koeman under mounting pressure following Thursday's Europa League loss at home to Lyon.