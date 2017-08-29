On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Aleksandar Mitrovic Charged By FA

The FA has taken retrospective action after the incident was caught on video.

Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) following an incident with West Ham's Manuel Lanzini.

Rafael Benitez's side were 3-0 winners against the Hammers on Saturday, with Mitrovic netting the final goal after 86 minutes.

But he could now face a spell on the sidelines after appearing to catch Lanzini with an elbow as he closed the West Ham midfielder down six minutes before his strike, a clash that was missed by referee Neil Swarbrick.

However, the FA has taken retrospective action after the incident was caught on video, and Mitrovic has been given until 6pm BST on August 30 to respond to the charge.

 

