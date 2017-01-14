94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS' world-record run

OMNISPORT

The New Saints' world-record winning run was halted at 27 victories on the bounce after Newtown held them to a 3-3 draw with a 94th-minute equalizer.

The Welsh champions had surpassed a record for consecutive top-flight wins set by Johann Cruyff's mighty Ajax in the 1970s two weeks ago, but their return to action brought the streak to an end.

Welsh champions The New Saints have broken Ajax's world record of 26 consecutive wins by winning their 27th game in a row! pic.twitter.com/JEuMMcjlTK — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) January 1, 2017

TNS had shown their title-winning mettle to battle back from a goal down and go 3-1 up - a lead they held with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

But Nicky Rushton set visiting fans' hearts fluttering and Newtown - second from bottom in the Welsh Premier League - dragged themselves back into it through Jamie Price's free-kick in the dying embers of the game.

Failing to win for the first time this season was not too costly for TNS as Connah's Quay and Bala Town, second and third, drew 0-0, maintaining a 21-point cushion for Craig Harrison's men at the summit.