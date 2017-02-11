17 Fans Die Following Stadium Stampede in Angola

OMNISPORT

At least 17 fans have been killed with dozens more injured following a stampede at a football match in Angola on Friday.

In a Girabola clash between Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo de Libolo, at least 59 people were also injured at Estadio Municipal 4 de Janeiro.

Fans reportedly stormed the stadium gates before the match got underway in the northern city of Uige.

All @LaLigaEN fixtures to have minute's silence.



A tribute to victims of tragedy in Angola.https://t.co/Uhir99rhdb pic.twitter.com/HH2ZP7gc1F — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 11, 2017

"While the players were on the field, outside fans were trying to get into the stadium and a gate probably gave way to the pressure of the crowd causing several people to fall who were literally trampled on by the crowd," Recreativo de Libolo said in a statement posted on their website.

"There are already 17 confirmed dead and at least 59 wounded... [this was] a tragedy without precedent in the history of Angolan football."