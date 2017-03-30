When Soccer Statues Go Wrong

1 /10 Cristiano Ronaldo: Following the unveiling of the abomination that is the Cristiano Ronaldo bust at the namesake airport in Madeira, we explore the weird and wonderful world of football statue oddities.

3 /10 Roger Federer: Sure we all love the Mr. Nice Guy of world sport, but Arsenal took it up a notch by commissioning a bronze cast of the Swiss gent wearing a Gunner shirt outside their North London ground. Only kidding, this puzzling work of art is actually meant to honor club legend Tony Adams.

5 /10 Cristiano Ronaldo: Before the bust, there was the bulge. The proud locals of Madeira…erm…erected a risqué live-sized sculpture of their most famous son posing in his trademark square-hipped free-kick stance.

7 /10 Michael Jackson: Craven Cottage has long been British football’s foremost idiosyncratic ground. For one thing, there’s a functioning cottage located within spitting distance of the field and, to make everyone feel welcome, there’s even a neutral section for fence-sitting fans. Not wanting to rest on his oddball laurels though, the club’s former chairman Mohamed Al-Fayed raised the quirkiness stakes in 2011 by unveiling a glittery monument of the then recently-deceased King of Pop outside the stadium.

9 /10 Iker Casillas: Admittedly wax works technically don’t count as statues, however, this monstrosity is too good (i.e. bad) to leave out. Proving his chops as true Real Madrid royalty, the Spanish shot-stopper pulled off a flawless 'one is not amused' facial expression when he was presented with his far from convincing body double.