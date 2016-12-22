Top 5: 2016's Soccer All Stars

1 /10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid): Along with his Champions League, European Championship and Club World Cup medals, the Portuguese also scooped a fourth Ballon d’Or in 2016. Oh yeah, and 55 goals in a single calendar year ain’t bad either!

3 /10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona): Ok, so the tax issues and retirement backtracking were low points, but the diminutive Argentinean still managed to dazzle the world like no one else can, chipping in with a modest 59 goals and 32 assists.

5 /10 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): The Rojiblancos’ swashbuckling French forward took his place on the podium of the world’s greatest players in 2016, leading the charge as both his club and national teams reached European finals.

7 /10 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester): The Algerian playmaker burst onto the world stage during the Foxes’ fairytale march to Premier League glory. With Claudio Ranieri’s squad largely made up of grafters, Mahrez added the crucial ‘je ne sais pas’ to unlock defenses.

9 /10 Luis Suárez (Barcelona): The Uruguayan has taken to life at Barça like a duck to water. His persistent pursuit of goals earned him the Golden Shoe and helped the Catalan giants collect last season’s Copa del Rey and LaLiga titles.