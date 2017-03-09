Vern Cotter Says Scotland Will Show Flair Against England

OMNISPORT

Vern Cotter has indicated Scotland will seek to be expansive in attack when they aim to end England's winning streak and secure a first Six Nations Triple Crown in 27 years on Saturday.

Scotland head to Twickenham in fine form, having recorded impressive victories over Ireland and Wales either side of a narrow defeat to France.

However, Cotter's men can expect to face their sternest test of the championship to date at Twickenham, against an England team seeking a record-equalling 18th successive Test win as well as another Grand Slam.

Although Cotter acknowledged the need for Scotland to "defend resolutely" this weekend, he indicated there would be no shortage of ambition with ball in hand.

"The players are keen when they get their hands on the ball to express themselves at Twickenham," Scotland's coach was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I think that's a good attitude to have and attitude will determine a big part of the game."

England have finished games strongly throughout this year's Six Nations and will hope Billy Vunipola can make a significant impact off the bench against Scotland on his return from a knee injury.

"I think they'll comfortably move through the gears as the game goes on and finish in top speed and we've got to stay with them," Cotter added.

"We know more or less what's coming and it's just a matter of withstanding that."