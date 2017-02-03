Serge Betsen Claims France Could Upset England

OMNISPORT

Serge Betsen thinks an improving France team are capable of denying England a record-breaking win at Twickenham on Saturday but has written off Les Bleus' chances of winning the Six Nations.

England are strong favourites to claim a record 15th consecutive victory when they start their title defence against Guy Noves' men this weekend.

Both sides are without key players due to injury, with the loss of centre Wesley Fofana a major blow to a France side that will include the inexperienced Baptiste Serin at scrum-half in London.

Les Bleus demonstrated the strides they have made under Noves when they were only narrowly beaten by Australia and New Zealand in November after putting Samoa to the sword.

Former France flanker Betsen knows the size of the task they face against Eddie Jones' men, but warned they should not be underestimated.

He told Omnisport: "England are strong favourites, they were invincible last year, but Guy Noves has got France enjoying their rugby with the way he has got them playing.

"Even though they didn't win against Australia and New Zealand, I think they played well and can maybe upset England.

"I think France can challenge England in the set-piece and the lineout, they really have to be able to do that to have a chance in the game.

"France have improved a lot defensively and I believe that will be an area where they will have to improve again. They were really aggressive in the autumn internationals and that will be a key area against England.

"England are the best team and France are no doubt underdogs, but they are up for the challenge and want to prove they can compete against the best."

Despite Betsen's optimism, the former Wasps man does not envisage France winning a first Six Nations title since 2010.

He added: "It's too much to expect [for France to win it]. They have three games away from home, they have a very difficult start to the tournament.

"But I want to see them frustrate their opponents, then who knows, they may be able to win one or two away games - which would be a great achievement."

