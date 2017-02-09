Roof open for Wales-England Six Nations clash

OMNISPORT

The roof at the Principality Stadium will be open for this weekend's Six Nations contest between Wales and England.

It is thought that Wales were keen for the roof to be closed to ensure pristine conditions that would allow for a better running game.

At first, England coach Eddie Jones was indifferent saying it did not matter whether the roof was open.

Jones told a news conference earlier on Thursday: "I will make a decision on the roof later in the week.

"It will matter when I have to make the decision. I'm not an entertainer, I'm a coach. We will have a chat later this week."

However, England have seemingly now had a change of heart with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming that the roof will be open for Saturday's contest.