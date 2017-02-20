Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney Return in Time for France Clash

OMNISPORT

Jonathan Sexton and Rob Kearney will train fully on Tuesday as they bid to prove their fitness for Ireland's Six Nations clash with France this weekend.

Sexton has been out of action since suffering a calf injury during Leinster's Champions Cup draw with Castres last month, but the fly-half could make his comeback at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Kearney was withdrawn late in Ireland's record 63-10 rout of Italy and there were reports that the bicep injury the full-back sustained in Rome could keep him out of the rest of the tournament.

Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney return to training. @RadioCleary has the latest from @IrishRugby camp ahead of #6Nations clash with #France pic.twitter.com/Sojayq1GFL — 98FM (@98FM) February 20, 2017

However, Ireland team manager Paul Dean has given a positive update on the influential duo.

Dean said on Monday: "Everybody looks good to fully train tomorrow. Johnny Sexton will play a part in training today, but will train fully tomorrow.

"Rob Kearney continues to make good progress, he did some contact work today and he will train fully tomorrow. I'm happy to report that everything is positive for this week."

Jones also revealed that scrum-half Conor Murray will train fully this week after his workload was managed following the hammering of Italy.