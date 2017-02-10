Italy v Ireland: Everything you need to know

OMNISPORT

Joe Schmidt believes Italy boss Conor O'Shea will have insider knowledge on Ireland's tactical approach ahead of Saturday's Six Nations meeting at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy host Ireland in Rome with both teams coming off defeats in the opening round of fixtures. Ireland lost 27-22 to Scotland while Italy were beaten 33-7 by Wales.

The visitors will again be without Jonathan Sexton as he misses out with a calf injury. Captain Rory Best missed their final training session through illness but Ireland are hopeful he will play.

Italy skipper Sergio Parisse, meanwhile, has been passed fit despite sustaining a neck problem last weekend.

Former Harlequins coach O'Shea is going up against his home nation, who trained at the Premiership club during the 2015 Rugby World Cup - a decision that could now be of benefit to Italy.

"We trained with Harlequins in the World Cup which was great fun and great preparation," Schmidt told RTE Sport. "I think Conor got a good look at how we train and what we try to do. He potentially can use that to his advantage now."

HEAD TO HEAD

Italy: 4

Ireland: 22

Draw: 0

WHAT HAPPENED IN 2016?

Having drawn with Wales and lost to France and England, Ireland's chances of winning a third consecutive title had evaporated by the time they welcomed Italy to Dublin.

But Ireland got back to winning ways in superb style, running in nine tries in a 58-15 demolition of the Azzurri.

Ireland led 25-3 at the break and were relentless in piling further misery on Italy after the restart. Number eight Jamie Heaslip was an unlikely talisman, scoring two tries.

KEY PLAYERS

Simone Favaro (Italy)

Troubled by shoulder and ankle injuries in recent times, Simone Favaro was not risked for the tournament opener. But the big-hitting Glasgow Warriors flanker is back in the pack for this one and, after fading against Wales, Italy will need his physicality if they are to hold firm against an Ireland side that initially had difficulty getting through the Scotland defence.

Paddy Jackson (Ireland)

With Sexton again out, the onus will fall on Paddy Jackson to produce a performance after a strong showing in the loss at Murrayfield. He converted his own 61st-minute try to give Ireland what looked to be a decisive lead and the Ulster fly-half should have plenty of opportunity to flourish in a game Ireland will be expected to dominate.

THE LINE-UPS

Italy: Edoardo Padovani, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luke McLean, Giovanbattista Venditti, Carlo Canna, Edoardo Gori; Andrea Lovotti, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Lorenzo Cittadini, Marco Fuser, Andries van Schalkwyk, Maxime Mbanda, Simone Favaro, Sergio Parisse (captain).

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo, Paddy Jackson, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Donnacha Ryan, Devin Toner, CJ Stander, Sean O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip.

COACH COMMENTS

Conor O'Shea (Italy): "Ireland is my home, my family, it's the place where we spend the holidays. It's the country where I grew up and where I always wanted to play. But now my only objective is Italian rugby. So I don't think of Ireland but only of us, Italy. We face a mountain to climb for 80 minutes, so I hope we're ready for a big game this weekend."

Joe Schmidt (Ireland): "I have challenged them for a better start in Italy. I think it's incredibly disappointing the way we started last weekend. We were really disappointed with the way we started. They scored three tries in those first 25 minutes, then didn't score another try after that. And I think that reflects what the team were capable of, but unfortunately then you're chasing things. So we've certainly given them that challenge this week, and hopefully we see a better start."

OPTA STATS

- Ireland have won 16 of their 17 encounters with Italy in Six Nations, including each of their last three, with their only blemish a 22-15 loss in the final round of the 2013 tournament.

- That victory against Ireland in the final round of the 2013 tournament was the last time Italy tasted success on home turf, having since lost eight consecutive games by an average margin of 26 points.

- Ireland haven't won away from home in the Six Nations since the final round of the 2015 tournament, losing their last three on the road; never before in the Six Nations have they lost more away games in succession.

- Giovanbattista Venditti has scored four tries at Stadio Olimpico, including one against Ireland, which is the equal most of any player in Test rugby at the venue and twice as many as any of his Azzurri team-mates.

- Paddy Jackson made four clean breaks in the opening round of fixtures, more than any other player; it was also the most he'd ever made in an Ireland shirt after making just six clean breaks in total in his previous 19 appearances.