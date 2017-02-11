George North Ruled Out in Late Blow for Wales

OMNISPORT

Wales suffered a late blow prior to their Six Nations match with England in Cardiff as George North was forced to pull out of the hosts' starting XV.

North and fellow back Dan Biggar had each been named in Wales' team to face the reigning champions, despite suffering respective thigh and rib injuries in last weekend's opening-round victory over Italy.

However, North was officially ruled out an hour before kick-off on Saturday, with Alex Cuthbert taking his place on the wing.

The news represented a significant blow to Wales' hopes of ending England's winning run in Tests, which stood at 15 ahead of the fixture at the Principality Stadium.