France Makes Three Changes for Ireland Clash

Guy Noves has made a triple change to his starting XV for France's Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday.

Rabah Slimani and Bernard Le Roux return in the pack, while injured wing Virimi Vakatawa is replaced by Yoann Huget.

2️⃣ straight #RBS6Nations wins is the aim...



Will this @FFRugby side chosen for Dublin achieve it? 🤔



👉 https://t.co/0jYTYbTnTl pic.twitter.com/MaqOHG2vg2 — RBS 6 Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 23, 2017

France are without Mathieu Bastareaud (concussion) and Damien Chouly (ankle) for the trip to Dublin, while Henry Chavancy will hope for a first cap after being named on the bench.

Noves' side beat Scotland 22-16 last time out, but lost their opening match against England and can ill-afford a defeat this weekend if they are to challenge for their first Six Nations title since 2010.



France starting XV: Scott Spedding, Yoann Huget, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Noa Nakaitaci, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin, Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Bernard le Roux, Yoann Maestri, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Cyril Baille

Replacements: Christopher Tolofua, Uini Atonio, Xavier Chiocci, Julian Le Devedec, Charles Ollivon, Maxime Machenaud, Henry Chavancy, Djibril Camara