Eddie Jones Gives No Clues on Owen Farrel Injury News

Eddie Jones did little to clear up an injury scare for Owen Farrell ahead of England's Six Nations match with Scotland, providing mixed messages over the playmaker's availability in a mischievous news conference.

Farrell required treatment from England's physios during a training session on Thursday, having suffered an apparent leg problem.

Yet after initially suggesting the Saracens back was a "doubt" for Scotland's visit to Twickenham, Jones proceeded to change tack while offering a somewhat farcical explanation of how the injury was sustained.

Who will be this year's top scorer come the end of the #RBS6Nations? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h6UaPxmzEc — RBS 6 Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 9, 2017

"I think he ran into my dog, mate. My dog was running around and he ran into it," said Jones with a smile, before adding: "Nah, he'll be alright. He'll be alright."

A reporter immediately stated: "But you said he was a doubt", to which Jones replied: "Yeah, but I think he'll be alright, is that ok?"

The England coach later added: "He just ran into someone in training, simple as that. He'll be alright ... possibly."

Asked if England have sufficient cover should Farrell, who was named in the starting XV earlier on Thursday, be unavailable, Jones said: "We've got plenty of back-ups. Ben Te'o can play 12, he's an exceptional player, so there's no risk for us."