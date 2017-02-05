Six Nations
AFP

Eddie Jones Expects France to Become Dominant

Jones expects France to become 'dominant'

OMNISPORT 

England coach Eddie Jones believes France are set to become a "dominant force" in rugby, insisting he was unsurprised by their performance in the Six Nations.

A late Ben Te'o try lifted England to an unconvincing 19-16 win in their opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

Jones said he expected Guy Noves' team to develop into one of the world's best.

"France are a good team and they've got some brilliant individuals," the Australian said.

"As I've been saying all week, I think the French are going to be a dominant force in world rugby.

"They're selecting right, they've got a big physical team and they're starting to understand how to make modern French flair."

France went close to an upset win over the all-conquering All Blacks late last year, beaten 24-19 in Paris.

Jones said that performance was an indication of what France were capable of.

"It didn't surprise us," he said. "I think they're a very good team.

"They should have beaten New Zealand - if [Beauden] Barrett doesn't score the intercept, they win the game."

England face a trip to Wales in their next outing on Saturday, while France host Scotland a day later.
Previous Ben Te'o Provides Late Heroics to See England Scra
Read
Ben Te'o Provides Late Heroics to See England Scrape Win Over France
Next Wales Wear Down Italy in Rome
Read
Wales Wear Down Italy in Rome