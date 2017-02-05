Eddie Jones Expects France to Become Dominant

OMNISPORT

England coach Eddie Jones believes France are set to become a "dominant force" in rugby, insisting he was unsurprised by their performance in the Six Nations.

A late Ben Te'o try lifted England to an unconvincing 19-16 win in their opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

Jones said he expected Guy Noves' team to develop into one of the world's best.

"France are a good team and they've got some brilliant individuals," the Australian said.

"As I've been saying all week, I think the French are going to be a dominant force in world rugby.

"They're selecting right, they've got a big physical team and they're starting to understand how to make modern French flair."

France went close to an upset win over the all-conquering All Blacks late last year, beaten 24-19 in Paris.

Jones said that performance was an indication of what France were capable of.

"It didn't surprise us," he said. "I think they're a very good team.

"They should have beaten New Zealand - if [Beauden] Barrett doesn't score the intercept, they win the game."

England face a trip to Wales in their next outing on Saturday, while France host Scotland a day later.