Vincenzo Montella Unclear Over AC Milan Future After New Ownership

An "emotional" Vincenzo Montella admitted that there is uncertainty over his future following the takeover of AC Milan by a Chinese consortium.

Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux completed their purchase of a 99.9 per cent stake in the club in a €740million deal on Thursday, following months of negotiations and delays.

With new owners in place and the departure of Silvio Berlusconi as president, speculation is likely to continue over whether Montella will be kept on as head coach beyond this season.

The 42-year-old insists he is happy at the club and intends to meet with the ownership over the next week in a bid to clear up any doubts.

"I'm very emotional," he told a media conference ahead of Saturday's derby against Inter.

"I want to thank [CEO Adriano] Galliani and Mr Berlusconi for the opportunity to coach Milan. I think I've made a small part of Milan history, along with the players, with the trophy we won [the Supercoppa Italiana in December].

"In recent months, my work has been separating what happens on the pitch from the things off it. In the coming days I'll definitely meet the new ownership and together I'm sure we can find solutions for making Milan as glorious as it was in the past.

"I'm happy here but marriages always involve two. It's not my priority, though - my priority is the derby.

"I have a contract with Milan and I'm happy to coach Milan. There will be rumours in this period of transition.

"I'm sure the new owners have the desire, the resources and the intention to take Milan back to its natural habitat."