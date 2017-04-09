Napoli Show Class as Lazio Prove No Match For Maurizio Sarri's Men

OMNISPORT

In-form Lorenzo Insigne scored twice as Napoli won 3-0 away to Lazio in Serie A and took a massive step towards securing Champions League qualification.

Victory for third-placed Napoli saw them increase their lead over Lazio to seven points on a weekend that had also seen Atalanta drop points in a home draw with Sassuolo.

The shake-up leaves Maurizio Sarri's men in an extremely strong position to seal a Champions League spot and puts them back within four points of Roma in second.

Lorenzo Insigne: Has now scored 13 goals in Serie A this season, his best ever tally in a single league campaign #LazioNapoli — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 9, 2017

Lazio had the chance to move within one point of Napoli, but fell behind after 25 minutes when Jose Callejon tapped in from close range after good work from Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens to create the opportunity.

Insigne – who later cleared a Patric effort off the goal-line - got his first of the match six minutes into the second half, latching on to Allan's throughball to find the bottom corner from a tight angle.

And the Italy international struck again in the second minute of stoppage time, scoring his seventh goal in five Napoli appearances by finishing off a neat touch from Piotr Zielinski, who had latched on to a cross from fellow substitute Arkadiusz Milik.