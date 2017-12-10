Napoli Miss Chance to Overtake Inter Following Fiorentina Stalemate

OMNISPORT

Napoli failed to take advantage of Inter and Juventus' Derby d'Italia draw as they were held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo.

It has been a disappointing nine days for Maurizio Sarri's side after losing to Juve in Serie A and being beaten 2-1 by Feyenoord as they exited the Champions League in midweek.

Sunday's 0-0 draw against Fiorentina is just as damaging as the Partenopei missed the chance to return to the summit, another blow to their Scudetto dreams.

0 - Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Roma have drawn nil-nil in the same Serie A match-day for the first time since MD-17 in the 1965/66 league. Balance. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 10, 2017

For the opening 50 minutes they were very much second best to Fiorentina with visiting striker Giovanni Simeone wasting three clear-cut chances.

Eventually Napoli found some rhythm with Piotr Zielinski seeing a shot pushed onto the post, and captain Marek Hamsik rippling the side netting with a curling effort.

Dries Mertens' only sight of goal came in the final 20 minutes but he blasted straight at Marco Sportiello – much to the frustration of the home fans.

Napoli laid siege on the Fiorentina defence with time running out, but their search of a winning goal came up short, meaning they stay second, one point behind leaders Inter and one clear of Juve as a tight title race continues.