Injury Cuts Paulo Dybala's Game Short at Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Paulo Dybala was forced off with what appeared to be a muscular injury in the first half of Juventus' Serie A clash with Sampdoria.

Dybala dropped to the ground while standing alone near the centre circle, eventually getting back to his feet to walk down the tunnel after 28 minutes.

Massimiliano Allegri opted to send on Marko Pjaca in his place, with Juve leading 1-0 thanks to Juan Cuadrado's seventh-minute strike.

Paulo Dybala has been substituted off for Juventus. Alarm bells going off for Argentina as they have World Cup Qualifiers this week. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 19, 2017

Juve will be hopeful no serious damage has been done with the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli and a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona coming up next month.

The issue will also be a concern for Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza ahead of important 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia.

The 23-year-old Dybala missed six weeks of action earlier this season after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat at AC Milan on October 22.