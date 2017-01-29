Influential Luis Muriel Rattles Roma's Title Hopes
Luciano Spalletti's second-placed side twice led at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, but Muriel struck the winner with 17 minutes remaining, having earlier laid on both equalisers.
Roma lost ground on Juventus at the top of Serie A as Luis Muriel inspired Sampdoria to an entertaining 3-2 comeback win on Sunday.
After Bruno Peres' fifth-minute effort opened the scoring, Samp hit back midway through the first half as Muriel teed up Dennis Praet to score.
Although Edin Dzeko restored Roma's lead shortly after the hour-mark, it was to spark a frantic 10-minute spell in which the hosts scored twice more.
Patrick Schik levelled the scores and Muriel grabbed a goal for himself as his free-kick deflected beyond the helpless Wojciech Szczesny and into the corner.
With Juventus beating Sassuolo 2-0, Roma now trail the champions by four points, having played a game more.