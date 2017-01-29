Influential Luis Muriel Rattles Roma's Title Hopes

Roma lost ground on Juventus at the top of Serie A as Luis Muriel inspired Sampdoria to an entertaining 3-2 comeback win on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti's second-placed side twice led at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, but Muriel struck the winner with 17 minutes remaining, having earlier laid on both equalisers.

After Bruno Peres' fifth-minute effort opened the scoring, Samp hit back midway through the first half as Muriel teed up Dennis Praet to score.

FT: #SampRoma 3️⃣-2️⃣



Muriel's deflected free-kick decides it, after the hosts had twice equalised. Peres and Dzeko for #ASRoma. pic.twitter.com/p84mp9dUNq — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 29, 2017

Although Edin Dzeko restored Roma's lead shortly after the hour-mark, it was to spark a frantic 10-minute spell in which the hosts scored twice more.

Patrick Schik levelled the scores and Muriel grabbed a goal for himself as his free-kick deflected beyond the helpless Wojciech Szczesny and into the corner.

With Juventus beating Sassuolo 2-0, Roma now trail the champions by four points, having played a game more.