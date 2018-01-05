Fiorentina Dent Inter Title Hopes With Late Draw

OMNISPORT

Inter failed to arrest their slump in form as Giovanni Simeone's 91st-minute strike earned Fiorentina a 1-1 draw and sent the Nerazzurri into the mid-season break winless in five Serie A matches.

Club captain Mauro Icardi's second-half goal looked set to be enough to get Inter - who have slipped from the summit to third after their 16-game unbeaten start to the campaign ended - back on track, but Simeone dashed those hopes at the death.

Luciano Spalletti's side now face the prospect of staring at a nine-point gap to Napoli, who play Verona on Saturday, during their two weeks off.

6 - Fiorentina have drawn six of their last eight league games, as many as they had drawn in the previous 29 Serie A matches. Stalemate. #FiorentinaInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 5, 2018

Fiorentina, themselves enduring a poor run having now won just two out of the last 10 in Serie A, had the better of the chances in the opening period, but Icardi converted for the eighth time in his last four against the Viola early in the second half.

Inter retreated into their shell and only stayed ahead thanks to the sensational stops Samir Handanovic made from Cristiano Biraghi and substitute Khouma Babacar.

But Handanovic's goal was breached at the death, Simeone following up his goal against AC Milan at the weekend by slamming home at the near post to earn the hosts a share of the spoils at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.