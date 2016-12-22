Fiorentina 3-3 Napoli: Gabbiadini, Last-Gasp Hero Rescues Point

A last-gasp penalty from Manolo Gabbiadini rescued a point for Napoli in a thrilling 3-3 Serie A draw with Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi on Thursday.

Federico Bernardeschi struck in each half to cancel out goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens before he set up Mauro Zarate for what looked to be a fine winner eight minutes from time.

However, substitute Gabbiadini - who had been brought on only in the 86th minute - converted from the spot to seal a draw for the visitors and stretch their unbeaten run to 10 games.

The result means Napoli are now three points behind second-placed Roma, who beat Chievo 3-1, while they are seven adrift of league leaders Juventus.

6 - Lorenzo Insigne has had a hand in six goals in his last six Serie A appearances (five goals, one assist). Glorious. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 22, 2016

Napoli had won their last four matches in all competitions and took the lead midway through the first half, Insigne curling a stunning effort into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The half ended in controversial fashion as Nikola Kalinic escaped a second yellow card for a blatant dive in the penalty area, with Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina earning a booking for his protests.

Bernardeschi equalised six minutes after the break as his free-kick from the edge of the area took a huge deflection before looping beyond the wrong-footed Reina, but Mertens' fine solo run and finish - his eighth goal in three league games - restored Napoli's lead.

Fiorentina were level within a minute, however, after Bernardeschi fizzed a low effort across goal and beyond Reina from outside the area, and his flighted pass was expertly volleyed in by substitute Zarate for what looked like a late winner.

Yet with just seconds to play, Carlos Salcedo fouled Mertens in the area, allowing Gabbiadini to fire into the bottom corner from the spot and rescue a point for Maurizio Sarri's side.