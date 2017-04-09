Edin Dzeko Scores Again as Roma Beat Bologna

OMNISPORT

Edin Dzeko produced a goal and an assist as Roma kept pace with Serie A leaders Juventus by comfortably overcoming Bologna 3-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Dzeko added to first-half strikes from Federico Fazio and Mohamed Salah as Luciano Spalletti's side moved six points adrift of Juventus, who had temporarily extended their lead at the summit by beating Chievo 2-0 on Saturday.

It was far from a routine victory for Roma, however, as they labored in the second half before Dzeko's 24th goal of the Serie A campaign secured all three points 15 minutes from time.

Roberto Donadoni's team began strongly but found themselves behind when Stephan El Shaarawy's corner fell for Fazio to lash a fierce first-time finish into the back of the net.

Edin Dzeko’s best scoring seasons in the league:



2008/09: 32 games, 26 goals

2016/17: 31 games, 24 goals

2009/10: 34 games, 22 goals pic.twitter.com/iWWg3m0FjI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 9, 2017

Salah doubled Roma's advantage four minutes before half-time, holding off Adam Masina to loop Dzeko's deft flick in behind over the top of onrushing Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

The hosts had opportunities to get back into the game early in the second half, but neither Blerim Dzemaili nor Daniele Gastaldello could guide their headers beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

It proved costly for Bolgona, who shipped a third when Salah released Diego Perotti and the Argentine squared for Dzeko to slot home a simple finish that secured a sixth successive win in all competitions.