Crotone 0 Juventus 2: Mario Mandzukic And Gonzalo Higuain Stretch Serie A Leaders' Advantage

Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain were on target as Juventus beat Crotone 2-0 on Wednesday to stretch their lead at the top of the Serie A table to seven points.

The first ever Serie A meeting between the sides was a tight battle before Mandzukic scrambled home the opener to set up a fourth straight victory for Massimiliano Allegri's men.

A Paulo Dybala effort was cleared off the line by Gianmarco Ferrari in the last minute of the first half as the champions found Crotone's defence difficult to break down for long passages of play.

But the breakthrough finally came on the hour-mark, Croatia international Mandzukic finishing well from a tight angle after goalkeeper Alex Cordaz saved Kwadwo Asamoah's header.

19 - Juventus have won 19 of the starting 23 Serie A games for the third time in their history. Dominant. #CrotoneJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 8, 2017

With Crotone committing more players forward, Miralem Pjanic slid Higuain through on goal and the prolific Argentine scored his fifth goal in four away Serie A matches to wrap up the win.

Juventus were rarely threatened at the back and the champions held out to record their sixth clean sheet in seven Serie A matches, leaving second-bottom Crotone remaining nine points from safety.

Crotone's defence was set determinedly deep in the opening stages and a mishit Dybala shot, a hopeful Sami Khedira effort and a Higuain strike pulled wide were the only shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes.

140 - Rugani (140) and Bonucci (136) have both completed the most successful passes in a Serie A 16/17 match. Play. #CrotoneJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 8, 2017

Sublime one-touch build-up play from Juve then created a volleyed chance for Dybala on the edge of the area, Cordaz saving low to his right.



Higuain poked Dybala's low cross wide after 31 minutes and the latter had a strong penalty appeal rejected when he went down under a clumsy Djamel Mesbah challenge.



Juventus were struggling to find their rhythm on a bobbly pitch and Higuain picked out Cordaz after again linking up with Dybala, before Leonardo Capezzi fired wide on a rare Crotone break.



Ferrari cleared Dybala's shot off the line in a chaotic closing minute of the first half after Cordaz saved Marko Pjaca's header with his legs.