Cristian Zapata Says Late Equalizer Was Deserved

Cristian Zapata believes his last-gasp strike deservedly earned AC Milan a point as they snatched a 2-2 derby draw against arch-rivals Inter at San Siro on Saturday.

Inter led through first-half strikes from Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi, but Alessio Romagnoli set up a tense finale when he hit the back of the net in the 83rd minute.

After the allotted five additional minutes signaled by the fourth official had passed, Zapata turned home via the underside of the bar when Carlos Bacca flicked on Suso's corner.

The Colombian defender felt it was no less than Vincenzo Montella's side warranted, helping to keep their challenge for Europa League qualification on track.

"It was a very intense derby. Both teams played very well, but we deserved the draw," Zapata told Premium Sport.

"It's normal [they try to waste time], they were winning 2-0. But we never gave up and in the end we managed to equalise.

"We defend this shirt and we fight in every game. We are on the right track.

"We are going for the Europa League, we demonstrated that."

Zapata's 97th-minute strike was given thanks to goal line technology, with referee Daniele Orsato pointing to his watch as Inter players protested the decision with Gary Medel appearing to have cleared off the line.

"I did my best. I just got the tip of my toe on it. I'm happy to have scored," the Milan defender added.