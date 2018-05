AC Milan warmed up for the Coppa Italia final in style as an emphatic 4-1 win over Verona at San Siro relegated the visitors from Serie A.

Having gone six games without a victory, Gennaro Gattuso's men have now won two straight matches ahead of Wednesday's massive showpiece clash against Juventus in Rome.

Hakan Calhanoglu, who also netted last time out against Bologna, opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Patrick Cutrone doubled Milan's lead before the break.

Rossoneri win and entertain. Good job, boys! 👏🏻🔴⚫️

The hosts' win was effectively secured early in the second half when Ignazio Abate produced a brilliant finish, his first goal since December 2015 proving worth the wait.

Substitute Lee Seung-woo pulled one back late on with a fierce volley, but Fabio Borini – a 58th-minute replacement for Suso – responded for Milan as Verona's eighth defeat in nine matches meant their relegation was confirmed.

Regardless of the result against Juve, the fact Milan have improved their position to sixth with only two games to play means they are close to being sure of a place in the Europa League next season through their league placing.