Youri Tielemans Won't Rule Out Inter Move

Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans says he cannot rule out the prospect of signing for Inter at the end of the season.

The Serie A club have reportedly watched the 19-year-old on a number of occasions this season and are claimed to have sent scouts to assess his performance in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw with Manchester United.

Tielemans is unaware of the interest but would not disregard the prospect of a move to San Siro should the opportunity arise.

Remarkable achievement for Youri Tielemans to captain a team in Europe against MUFC aged just 19. He's 16 years younger than Michael Carrick — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) April 13, 2017

"I didn't know that Inter scouts were present," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I always try to give my best on the pitch and to prove my quality.

"I can't say yes or no [about a move to Italy]. We'll see at the end of the season."

Tielemans has been linked with a host of European clubs since making his debut back in 2013.

Premier League sides including United and Arsenal are reported to be interested, along with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.