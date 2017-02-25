Vincenzo Montella Looking To Remain With Milan

Vincenzo Montella insists he will have no regrets if he loses his job as AC Milan coach following the club's impending Chinese takeover, but he is hoping to remain in the role.

Sino-Europe Sports is expected to complete their buyout of the Serie A side imminently, leading to speculation the new owners could seek to replace Montella with a new coach.

Milan sit seventh in the Serie A table but taking seven points from their last three games has kept Montella's men in the hunt for continental football and the coach wants to get the chance to stay.

"One of the happiest moments of my career was signing for Milan, a dream I'd had since childhood," Montella told reporters on Saturday.

"If I should remain, I'd be very happy. If not, I'd forever thank [current owner Silvio] Berlusconi and [chief executive Adriano] Galliani. I have no regrets."