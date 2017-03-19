Vincenzo Montella Confident About AC Milan Making European Places

OMNISPORT

Vincenzo Montella is optimistic over AC Milan's chances of qualifying for European football following their 1-0 win against Genoa on Saturday.

A first-half goal from Mati Fernandez was enough for Milan to see off Genoa at San Siro after an encouraging performance.

The victory saw Milan climb to sixth place in the Serie A table, two points behind fifth-placed Inter, and Montella believes they can still reach Europe if they focus on their own performances.

7 - AC Milan have won the most games for 1-0 (seven) in the current Serie A. Effective. #MilanGenoa — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 18, 2017

"I am convinced that we can still reach Europe if we keep performing like this," Montella told Mediaset.

"We put in a good performance. There was not a lot of space and we had to be patient. We got at least three or four great chances to score in the first half. It was a bit more complicated after the break, but that is normal.

"These are three very important points.

"There are no easy games, we only have to focus on our own path. We are already thinking about the next game."