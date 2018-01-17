Español
Verdi Not Interested In Napoli Move

Simone Verdi says he feels "obligated" to stay with Bologna, amid rumors of a move to Napoli.

Bologna forward Simone Verdi insisted he was staying at the club amid links to Serie A leaders Napoli.

Verdi, 25, has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Bologna, scoring six goals and assisting five others in 20 league games.

The two-time Italy international joined Bologna in mid-2016 and, despite being linked to Napoli, Verdi wants to stay at the club.

"I feel obliged to continue this season with a club that believed in me as a player and as a man," he wrote on Twitter.

"It would have been disrespectful to let everything go."

Verdi is contracted until mid-2021 at Bologna, who sit 12th in the Serie A.

