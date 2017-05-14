Vecchi Says Inter's Woes More About Player Mistakes Than Pioli's Coaching

Inter caretaker head coach Stefano Vecchi claims sacked boss Stefano Pioli is not at fault for the Nerazzurri's poor form.

Vecchi got his second temporary spell in charge of Inter this campaign off to a losing start on Sunday, as Pietro Iemmello's double saw them lose 2-1 to Sassuolo at San Siro.

The defeat came after a seven-match winless streak had resulted in Pioli's dismissal this week, but Vecchi refused to lay the blame at his predecessor's feet.

"Why the collapse? We make mistakes like children and in Italy it only takes a moment to get into trouble," Vecchi told Sky Sport Italia.

"But it is not the fault of Pioli, who has always worked hard to try and change the situation.

"You should always give 100 per cent. In the field, I cannot say that the players were bad on the pitch, but if you train and play with a certain intensity, then things go well."

Iemmello's brace put Sassuolo in control, but came after Mauro Icardi had hit the woodwork midway through the first half.

Vecchi introduced Eder at the interval and the substitute's 70th-minute strike set-up a dramatic conclusion, but Inter ultimately lacked the quality to craft an equaliser.

8 – F.C. Internazionale have equalled their longest winless streak in Serie A (eight consecutive games), last time in 1982. Blackout. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 14, 2017

"We started with the right attitude, then the first big mistake cost us," added Vecchi. "In the second half I changed something to get a man closer to Mauro.

"Unfortunately we have to limit mistakes and be more precise in front of goal.

"All in all we could have got to 2-2, but we certainly expected something more. We gave so much, but it was not enough."