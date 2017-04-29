Torino Star Andrea Belotti Not Bothered By Excessive Price Tag

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has claimed he is not concerned by his €100million price tag, adding that he harbours ambitions of playing in the world's elite competitions.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far, netting 25 goals to join Roma forward Edin Dzeko at the top of the Serie A scoring charts.

Belotti's current deal - signed in December 2016 - runs until June 2021, though it includes a €100million buy-out clause for teams outside of Serie A.

However, Belotti, who looks set to lead Italy's line heading into the 2018 World Cup, is adamant that he thinks little of the transfer rumours - despite his wish to play in the Champions League.

"The World Cup is the dream for any player, just like the Champions League," Belotti told Sky Sport Italia.

"I never stopped to think about the weight of that €100m tag, because I always thought I should prove my worth on the pitch and those performances would ultimately set my value.

"In today's world you hear about excessive transfer fees. Clubs pay €70m-€80m or even €100m for a single player.

"The level of the market has been raised so much in recent years and you hear excessive figures being bandied about."

While Belotti has shown no signs of wanting to leave Torino as of yet, club president Urbano Cairo acknowledged it will be tough to keep hold of their star player once the season ends.

"Will he remain at Torino next season? I honestly don't know," Cairo told Corriere dello Sport.

"Let's just say that we were very clear with each other. When his agent asked me, obviously, for an increase in salary after last season's excellent campaign and the stunning start to this one, I said fine, I'll improve the contract, but at this point let's add a release clause worth €100m only for abroad.

"So we found a happy medium – I extended the contract, but if the player did such extraordinary things as to tempt a foreign club to come in with an offer of €100m, I'd allow him to leave.

"Having said that, Belotti could also turn them down and refuse to go, in which case I'd treat him well and probably guarantee even more improvements to the contract.

"For now, that is the situation."