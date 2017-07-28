Transfer Tracker
Torino Only Willing To Part With Belotti for €100m

Mihajlovic: "I'm glad he's with us. There is a great relationship, confidence and affection."

Star striker Andrea Belotti will stay at Torino unless his release clause is activated, coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said.

Belotti has reportedly emerged as a target for AC Milan after his fine 2016-17 campaign, during which he scored 26 Serie A goals.

The 23-year-old is contracted until 2021 and has a release clause of €100million for any clubs from abroad.

Mihajlovic said Belotti, previously linked to Manchester United and Chelsea, would stay at Torino unless the clause was activated.

"President [Urbano] Cairo has been clear: release clause or nothing," he told a news conference.

"I'm glad he's with us. There is a great relationship, confidence and affection.

"I'm very satisfied with the work we're doing and over the last three weeks I have seen hard work, generosity and desire to do well."

A nine-time Italy international, Belotti joined Torino in 2015 and has 40 goals in 74 games in all competitions for the club.

