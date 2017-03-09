Suso makes AC Milan squad for crunch Juventus clash

OMNISPORT

Suso has been included in AC Milan's matchday squad to face Juventus in Serie A on Friday.

The attacking midfielder, who has played in all 27 of his side's league matches this season, was a fitness doubt as he recovers from a thigh injury that forced him off in the first half of Saturday's 3-1 victory against Chievo.

But head coach Vincenzo Montella was hopeful over Suso's involvement for the match in Turin when he provided an update at his pre-match media conference after he was involved in parts of first-team training.

And Suso has now been named in Milan's 23-man squad for the game, with his final involvement pending a late fitness test.

Manuel Locatelli (fever) is also included and Luca Antonelli, who has not played since January's Coppa Italia defeat to Juve, is in the squad.

Ignazio Abate, Giacomo Bonaventura, Keisuke Honda and Riccardo Montolivo are among Milan's unavailable players.

Juve are, as expected, without injured captain Giorgio Chiellini and Stefano Sturaro, as well as suspended winger Juan Cuadrado.

Massimiliano Allegri revealed earlier on Thursday that Medhi Benatia is in pole position to replace Chiellini. Marko Pjaca is expected to stand in for Cuadrado.