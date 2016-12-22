Stefano Pioli Won't Give Assurances Over Gabigol's Inter Future

Gabriel Barbosa's future at Inter remains uncertain after head coach Stefano Pioli refused to confirm whether the out-of-favour Brazilian will remain in Milan.

Inter spent a reported €29.5million to lure Gabriel from Brazilian side Santos in August, but the 20-year-old forward is yet to start a competitive match for the Serie A outfit amid speculation of a January departure.

Gabriel played the final four minutes in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Lazio as he added to his previous two substitute appearances.

Quizzed on Gabriel post-match, Pioli told Mediaset Premium: "I am happy at the enthusiasm for Gabigol, but I'd like to see him make some moves that are more useful and not just spectacular for the sake of being spectacular.

"Will he remain? We are evaluating the situation. Our first objective in January is to whittle down the squad, because we want players who are happy to be at a big club like Inter.

"We are Inter, proud to be a big team and will go forward only with those who share that view."