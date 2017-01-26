Stefano Pioli Urges Inter Not To Get Carried Away

Stefano Pioli has warned Inter against complacency as they look to build on their six-game winning streak against Pescara and has stressed they must take things one step at a time.

The Nerazzurri have climbed to fifth place in the Serie A table following their good run of form and can slowly start thinking about Champions League qualification again after an underwhelming start to the season.

Inter host Pescara on Saturday, before meeting Lazio in the Coppa Italia and trip to Juventus in the league, but Pioli is only thinking about this weekend's match for now.

"We are focused on Saturday's game as we want to continue our good run," Pioli stated at a news conference. "We have three big games coming up and we will try to be ready for this exciting period.

"But the next game is always the most important one to us. We learned a valuable lesson against Palermo, where we had to work hard right until the final whistle.

"We will only start thinking about the games against Lazio and Juventus after the match versus Pescara.

"When you are playing catch-up, you know that your fate is in other people's hands. But I am sure we can close the gap further if we keep winning. We must win as many games as possible and then beat Roma and Napoli in the so-called six-pointers. We have to be wary of Pescara. They deserve to have more points than they actually have.

"We have picked up and we want to sustain that as long as possible. We must play as a team, perform well at both ends of the pitch and show a positive approach. We have a strong team with great players and can win every game with the right attitude."

Meanwhile, Inter have confirmed promising youngster Senna Miangue has left the club for Cagliari on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Cagliari have an option to make the 19-year-old defender's stay permanent, while Inter have included a buy-back option in case Miangue indeed stays at the Sardinians beyond this term.