Stefan de Vrij has confirmed he intends to leave Lazio on a free transfer at the end of the season after failing to come an agreement regarding a contract extension.

The Netherlands international joined Lazio after impressing at the 2014 World Cup and has subsequently gone on to make himself a crucial part of the team.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with the 26-year-old often linked with a move elsewhere, particularly since entering the final year of his contract in July.

4 - Stefan de Vrij has scored four goals with only four shots (excl. blocked) attempted in Serie A this season. Killer. #NapoliLazio — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 10, 2018

Lazio were keen not to lose De Vrij, especially on a free transfer, but he revealed on his official Facebook profile on Tuesday he will be leaving at the end of the season, with a move to the Premier League mooted.

"It has been a very difficult period full of speculation on my future that comes to the point that nobody desired," the Dutchman wrote.

"Unfortunately we were not able to find a satisfying agreement for both parties due to various reasons.

"I understand the disappointment of the Lazio fans very well and it hurts me leaving in this way. Even though I am very happy and I feel at home here, sometimes we need to get out of our comfort zone to achieve our desired goals.

"I will be forever grateful to Lazio and to the fans for always being there for me, for the trust and opportunities given.

"I have always tried to demonstrate that by giving the best of me and I will keep doing that until the end."