Sports Burst – Juve Launch Football Reboot

By Tim Stannard

A Serie A sizzler

Right. Time to move on. The weekend has arrived. Wednesday was Wednesday. Let’s look forward.

And this is despite the fact that the vibrancy of the goal celebrations from Sergi Roberto’s winning strike against PSG reportedly reached one on the Richter scale – a microearthquake!

At least Serie A will reset the football punch clock in style though with the huge, historical meeting between Juventus and Milan. For the home team, it’s a warm-up affair ahead of their own Champions League challenge next week against Porto, but for Milan, it’s a chance to try and shake off another mediocre campaign which sees the San Siro outfit 17 points off the top but at least in decent form, thanks to the arrival of loanee Gerard Deulofeu.

10 hours until kickoff: it's going to be a massive clash in Turin! 🔥

Get ready for the match by reliving our win in October! ❤⚫#JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/bLW0mj0pEZ — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 10, 2017

“Juventus versus Milan is still a very big game in Italian football, despite the number of points currently separating us in the table,” notes Max Allegri.

Coverage begins live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

2) Seagulls fly high as Nice look for Super Mario return

Some other title-chasers are also clearing out those nasal passages of sport and gearing up for some Friday night football too, over in Europe. Nice will be hoping that Mario Balotelli can get his Italian act together for the home clash against Caen that would move the Mediterranean side into second, equal on points with Monaco at the top.

That clash is followed by a down in the dumps Marseille hosting Angers. Coverage begins at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on CONNECT.

La Liga gets going too with Espanyol taking on Las Palmas whilst over in the Championship Brighton have the chance to go equal on top of the table with Newcastle United. All the Seagulls have to do is take care of business against Derby County. Action begins on beIN CONNECT from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

Chris Hughton believes his #BHAFC players are mentally prepared for an intense end to the season. https://t.co/uyZQyyBQIG — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 10, 2017

3) Happy birthday as Rakitic pens new Camp Nou deal

Right. Back to Barcelona and Ivan Rakitic – 29 today! – has popped into the Camp Nou offices to sign a new contract with the Catalan club until 2021. The Croatian midfielder joined up in 2014 from Sevilla and has won eight out of ten possible titles in a near three-year spell with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the Madrid press – still irked by the refereeing in the PSG clash – are reporting that the man in the middle for Wednesday’s mayhem, Deniz Aytekin, will be dropped from Champions League games for the foreseeable future.

4) Another early date exit for Bouchard at Indian Wells

Oh dear. Genie Bouchard is in the news again and not for dating Twitter fans. Canada’s former finest has been knocked out of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells at the first round after losing to Annika Beck. It is the third time in five tournaments in 2027 that Bouchard has fallen at the first round hurdle.

5) Rea roars ahead in Superbikes start-up

Once again Jonathan Rea was the man to beat on his Superbike in Thailand for round 2 of the SBK Championships. The Kawasaki rider was fastest in Friday practice and will be literally the one to catch for Saturday’s first race which you can catch live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT in the early hours of the morning from 4AM ET / 1AM PT.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.