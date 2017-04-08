Simone Inzaghi Hails Marek Hamsik As Serie A's Most Complete Player

Napoli star Marek Hamsik is probably the most complete player in Serie A, according to Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.

The club captain has scored 14 times and registered 12 assists in all competitions this season and is just three short of Diego Maradona's all-time goal record of 115.

Inzaghi, speaking ahead of Lazio's clash with Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, believes Hamsik is the strongest all-round performer in Italy's top flight.

"Personally, I really like Hamsik," he told Corriere dello Sport. "He's a complete player. In that sense, he's perhaps the best there is in Italy."

Sunday's meeting gives Lazio the chance to close to within a point of third-place Napoli in the Serie A standings with a win.

Marek Hamsik has now scored 111 goals for Napoli across all competitions; only Diego Maradona (115) has more for them.



Club legend. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/OWvMMQ4l3R — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 2, 2017

Inzaghi's side have already enjoyed a successful campaign, having knocked out Inter and city rivals Roma to reach the Coppa Italia final, but the former striker is not giving up on a Champions League spot.

"Having 60 points in the league is amazing," he said. "But we're not satisfied. We have to try to get as many as we can.

"On paper it shouldn't be an issue for Napoli to get into the Champions League, but we've proved we can fight it out with anyone. In Serie A, just one slip-up can change everything.

"It's an amazing achievement [in the Coppa]: we've knocked out Inter and Roma and shown that, with determination and humility, you can achieve great things."