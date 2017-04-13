Silvio Berlusconi Reign at AC Milan Ends Following €370m Takeover

GOAL.com

by Joe Wright

The sale of AC Milan to a Chinese consortium has been finalised following months of protracted negotiations in a deal worth €740million.

Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux completed their purchase of a 99.9 per cent stake in the club on Thursday, a statement from previous holding company Fininvest has confirmed.

The investment group, led by executive director Han Li, has been trying for some weeks to conclude a deal but closure on the agreement was persistently pushed back.

It is reported that Li signed the contract to authorise the final payment of €370m in Milan on Thursday, bringing an end to Silvio Berlusconi's 31-year ownership of the club.

"Fininvest has completed the sale of the entire stake owned in AC Milan - equal to 99.93 per cent - to Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux," the statement confirmed.

"The closing is the last step of the purchase agreement signed on August 5, 2016 and renewed on March 24 by Fininvest CEO Danilo Pellegrino and David Han Li, as a representative of Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

"The terms of the agreement are the same as disclosed in August and reflect an aggregate evaluation of AC Milan equal to €740m, which includes the club's indebtedness, equal to €220m as of June 30, 2016.

New Milan president Yonghong Li: "I thank Silvio Berlusconi for his trust and the fans for their patience. From now on we build the future" — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 13, 2017

"A €90m refund for AC Milan's running costs anticipated by Fininvest from July 1, 2016 hitherto adds up to the evaluation.

"The buyers also confirmed their commitment to undertake significant capital increases and liquidity injections aimed at strengthening AC Milan's financial structure."