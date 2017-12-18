Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Satisfied With Life At Lazio

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic said he does not care about scouts watching him play as he is happy at Lazio.

United have been linked with a move for Serbia international midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, who has also reportedly attracted the attention of Manchester City and Juventus.

Already one of the most sought-after players in Europe, the 22-year-old enhanced his reputation with a first-half brace in Lazio's 3-3 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday amid reports representatives from United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Monaco were in attendance.

"These are two important goals, but I play for Lazio and I don't care who came to watch me," Milinkovic-Savic told Mediaset Premium.

"I play for Lazio and I am happy here."

Milinkovic-Savic, who is contracted until 2022 after signing a new deal last April, has scored five goals in 15 league appearances this season.

His goals have helped Lazio up to fifth in Serie A, five points behind city rivals and fourth-placed Roma, and nine adrift of leaders Napoli.