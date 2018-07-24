Roma Sign GK Olsen From Copenhagen

Roma have announced the signing of Sweden international Robin Olsen as a replacement for Alisson.

The Serie A side have spent an initial €8.5million to bring the goalkeeper in from Copenhagen, who could receive a further €3.5m in add-ons. He will wear the number one shirt.

Olsen replaces Alisson after the Brazil international moved to Liverpool for a fee that could rise to £65m, a world record for a goalkeeper.

"I'm feeling happy, I'm very excited," said Olsen, who has signed a five-year deal with Roma.

TOTTI: ROMA COULDN'T SAY NO TO €75M FOR ALISSON

"It's a big honour to come to Roma. It's the next step for me and I cannot wait to get started."

Olsen, 28, started all five Sweden fixtures at the World Cup as his side reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to England.

Olsen: "I’m feeling happy, I'm very excited. It’s a big honour to come to a club like AS Roma. It’s the next step for me and I cannot wait to get started."

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/A0W1RiY1AY — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 24, 2018

ALISSON: I'LL ALWAYS CARRY ROMA IN MY HEART

Monchi has been extremely busy in the transfer market, completing deals for players including Javier Pastore, Ivan Mercano, Davide Santon and Justin Kluivert.

And Roma's sporting director believes Olsen is ready to slot into Eusebio Di Francesco's team for the 2018-19 season.

"Robin is a goalkeeper with international experience and I think he can bring that level to Roma with him," Monchi said.

Monchi: "Robin is a goalkeeper with international experience, and I think he can bring that level to Roma with him. I am confident he can build on the quality that has seen him firmly establish himself as Sweden's No. 1."#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/AsmonAsnJv — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 24, 2018

"I am confident he can build on the quality that has seen him firmly establish himself as Sweden's number one."

Olsen's arrival comes after Roma missed out on the signing of Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux.

Although Roma had agreed a reported €40m deal with the Ligue 1 side, Malcom instead joined Barcelona on Tuesday.